Benny Dell Blount, 73, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Oct.19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Benny was born on May 31, 1947 in Charleston, Texas, the son of Ben and Brownie Blount.
He attended East Lamar. Benny was many things, a pilot, drain cleaner and investigator. He enjoyed airplanes, golf, hot rods, farming and fishing.
Benny is survived by his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Brownie Blount; wife, Patricia Blount.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment is set for 4 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Ben Blount, Dustin Blount, Gerald Cobb, Trey Towers, Ethan Wallace, Scott Wallace and Westin Towers.
Online condolences may be sent to the Blount family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
