The 53rd annual Antique Automobile Club of America Bug Tussle Trek winds from Farmersville on Saturday for its annual stop in Bug Tussle, south of Honey Grove, before arriving in Paris mid-afternoon, said trip organizer Nichole Gambulous.
“We will be traveling in about 100 antique cars dating back at least 25 years,” Gambulous said Wednesday afternoon. “Depending on the cars, we should make Bug Tussle around noon, and be parked at the Holiday Inn in Paris mid-afternoon.”
An awards banquet is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St. Following a night’s rest, the travelers will leave Paris early Sunday morning for a stop in Ladonia for watermelon and then back to Farmersville for lunch, Gambulous said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.