Funeral services for Sylvia Ruth Thomas will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home, with Chris Kelley officiating and Mickey Kelley assisting. Interment will follow at Long Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home.
Sylvia Thomas, age 80, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
She was born the daughter of Billy Hall and Vertie Lucille Johnson Hall on June 5, 1940 in Lamar County.
She married Samuel Wayne Thomas on Dec. 23, 1959 in Paris, Texas. He preceded her in death.
She worked at the Hopkins County Memorial Hospital in Sulphur Springs until she retired and was of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include, grandchildren, Shawna Hoelscher and Lewis Howard, Steven Hoelscher and wife, Kimberly, Shayla Moore and husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Kaden Hoelscher, Kaleb Hoelscher, Casen Howard, Matthew Howard, Hagen Moore, Hunter Hoelscher, Rexten Moore and Tripp Wayne Moore; son-in-law, Greg Hoelscher; Lois Ingram and Wayne, Claude and Pearl Hall, Judson and Peggy Hall and Billy Hall; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Vertie Hall; husband, Samuel Thomas; daughter, Sheila Hoelscher; brother, Johnny Hall; niece, Sherry Kay McCool.
Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
The online register can be signed at murrayorwosky.com.
