The 63rd annual Paris Rodeo & Horse Club rodeo kicks off Friday night with a performance by the semi-professional Texas Spirit Riders drill team composed of several area youth followed by the coronation Saturday night of this year’s rodeo queen and princess.

With the drill team setting the pivots, the grand entry begins at 8 p.m. Friday in the Paris Rodeo & Horse Club arena at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Saturday night’s performance will feature the all-pro Texas Spirit Riders.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.