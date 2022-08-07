The 63rd annual Paris Rodeo & Horse Club rodeo kicks off Friday night with a performance by the semi-professional Texas Spirit Riders drill team composed of several area youth followed by the coronation Saturday night of this year’s rodeo queen and princess.
With the drill team setting the pivots, the grand entry begins at 8 p.m. Friday in the Paris Rodeo & Horse Club arena at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Saturday night’s performance will feature the all-pro Texas Spirit Riders.
Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo motocross specialty act returns with the James Andrews Rodeo Company out of Blossom as stock producer and Rudy Burns of Louisiana as clown and barrel man, according to Paris Rodeo and Horse Club secretary Sharon Barnes.
“We’ll have junior barrel racing and mutton busting nightly in addition to all the regular rodeo events, so this should be another great rodeo,” Barnes said.
Vying for rodeo royalty are queen candidates Chesney Robinson, 14, of Ector, and Kaitlyn Hutchison, 15, of Powderly. Princess contestants are Ronica Norwood, 12, of Bogata, and Jentri Hill, 13, of Sulphur Springs.
Local riders performing with the Texas Spirit Riders include Brooke Forbus, 14, of Sumner, Kaitlyn Hutchison, 15, and sister, Ashlyn Hutchison, 14, of Powderly, Reni Collier, 12, of Dimple near Detroit, and Presley Davis, 12, of Reno, who is the reigning Paris Rodeo and Horse Club princess.
Advance rodeo tickets at $8 are available at Crazy House Western Wear in Reno and Big Country Farm Center in Paris. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. For more information and for box seats, call 903-249-4674.
