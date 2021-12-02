Herchell Luther McClain was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Slabtown, Lamar County, Texas to parents, Herman McClain and Lottie Richardson McClain.
He graduated Paris High School in 1957 and attended Paris Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He left college before graduating to join the U.S. Navy. He proudly served and was able to send money back home to help his family. He married his life- long love, Mary Lee Rogers on April 27, 1962 in Anacortes, Washington.
Herchell spent 21 years in the Navy as an aircraft electrician before retiring the first time. His second retirement was from Exxon Oil Mobile after having worked for 17 more years. He always worked hard and many times worked two or even three jobs to provide for his growing family. He loved to tell his own children about his time in the Navy and could keep them entertained for hours with his quick wit and one liners. He instilled in his children a work ethic, Christian values and the value of a dollar. His family would say he bled red, white and blue. He also loved Christ and was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. He was a fan of Westerns and of golf, and of any sport that included a ball.
He was proud of his family and of what he had and they were there beside him when he passed into eternity on Nov. 22, 2021.
Herchell McClain is survived by his wife, Mary LaVina "Lee" Rogers McClain; sons, Paul McClain (Valerie) and Scott McClain (Kelly); daughters, Maureen Gordon, Mary Susan Robinson (John) and Lisa Harroff (Shawn); 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Virginia Nation, Ruth McClain, Linda Kay McClain and Robbie Nell McClain Durham; brother-in-law, William Gordon.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Irdell McClain, Donald McClain, "Pete" Richard McClain; sister, Patricia Ann Worrell.
A visitation will be held at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial of cremated remains with military honors will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
Herchell fought the good fight. He has run his race. He finished strong.
