On the soccer field, Paris Wildcats Grant Lowry and Payton Fowler have been as steadfast as they come over the course of their high school career. Now, the duo will continue their athletic careers, playing soccer together at Texas A&M-San Antonio.
The pair began playing soccer as young teens and immediately took a liking to it, Lowry said. Within a few years, their love of the game had blossomed into full-blown passion, and they found themselves traveling into the Dallas Metroplex to play against even tougher opponents on a club team.
“We really just wanted to get better and better and be the best players we could be,” Lowry said. “We wanted to become the best players we could, and you see a lot of different types of players and styles, so (club ball) made us better.”
All the while, the pair were playing key roles for the Wildcats, who each year are in contention at the top or very near the top of its district.
Fowler emerged as a defensive anchor for Paris, garnering a reputation for being one of the most tenacious defensive players in the area. Lowry has shown how versatile he can be in his time with the Wildcats, playing in a number of roles on the field.
“Each of them has meant a great deal to our program,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “They’re both three-year starters, and have been big parts of one of the top programs in the region.
“They’re big-time leaders, and they’re basically coaches on the field; that’s the level of trust I have in them.”
The two players made their presence felt both on the field and off, as they blossomed into leaders that Cobb said became invaluable to the program’s success.
“It’s been great to be a part of this team,” Lowry said. “We’ve grown together as a family, and this is the group that’s going to go farther and be better than all the rest of them, really.”
Looking back on their time in blue and white, Fowler said some of his favorite on-field memories include the always-anticipated showdowns against Pittsburg — almost always thrilling games that invariably have massive implications for who will be crowned district champions.
“Those games are almost always exciting, and there’s a lot riding on them since whoever wins is probably going to be the district champs.”
Off the field, both players agreed their favorite memories include bus rides with the team and other chances to bond with their teammates.
When it came time to look at furthering their athletic careers at the next level, Fowler was eager to continue his soccer career and show he could hold his own against a whole new level of opponent. Lowry, on the other hand, needed some convincing.
“Initially I wasn’t thinking I was going to play college soccer,” Lowry said. “(Fowler) kind of talked me into it and convinced me. … And when we got more and more to the end of the (Wildcats’) season, I realized I didn’t want to say goodby to it yet.”
Fowler received interest from Texas A&M-San Antonio, a team just getting its soccer program off the ground, and at his recommendation the team also looked at, and was hugely impressed with, Lowry’s body of work.
Now, the two teammates who have played together since they began playing the sport will continue to be teammates as they head off to college.
“It’s exciting to be a part of a program just getting started,” Lowry said.
“Helping them build and be their foundation is really neat,” Fowler added.
Cobb echoed their sentiments, and also noted how unique and special it was that the duo which has played together their whole soccer careers will continue to do so in San Antonio.
“We’ve had players go on to play for one of the small schools around here like PJC, but it’s rare to have two players travel to a place like San Antonio, much less to play together,” Cobb said. “Their chemistry that they’ve built up over the years will definitely be a huge benefit to any team, and San Antonio are lucky to have them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.