Vickey Mikell Swint Conklin, 53, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home in Paris, Texas.
The family will be holding private Memorial Services at a later date.
Vickey was born on March 29, 1967 to Johnny Conklin and Mary Gusler, in Ft. Dix, New Jersey.
Vicky was a homemaker. She loved animals and helping people, which she showered everyone and everything with her love. Her laughter filled the room with joy plus she was the family jokester. Along with her best friend, Carmen Wilson, the two of them loved to get dressed up for every occasion.
Vickey was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Norton Conklin.
Vickey is survived by her mother, Mary Carol Gusler, of Lexington, Texas; her sister, Maureen Potts; her son, Donald Conklin, of Paris Texas; her granddaughter, Sya Conklin, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Justin Maurer of North Carolina; two nieces, Sabrina Maurer, of McKinney, Texas and Eva Maurer, of College Station, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to sign the digital guest book or send private condolences to the family at rodenpryor.com.
