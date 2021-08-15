Lamar County 4-H will kick off the 2021-2022 year starting Sept. 1, with online sign ups to start today through 4Honline. The cost to join before Nov. 1 is $25, according to Laura Graves an extension agent through the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Lamar County.
“Texas 4-H is a youth organization started in 1908 and has over 550,000 Texas youth, ages 5-18, joining every year,” she said. “It is one of the largest youth organizations in Texas. 4-H youth learn valuable life-skills through hands-on activities, taught and supported by caring adult volunteers and Extension agents. Lamar County 4-H projects include Livestock, Livestock Judging, Shooting Sports, Forestry, Clothing and Textiles, Foods and Nutrition, Public Speaking, Photography, Leadership and S.T.E.M.”
The first Lone Star 4-H Club meeting is planned for Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.
For those interested in learning more or who would like to join 4-H, contact the Lamar County Extension office at 903-737-2443.
