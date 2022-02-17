Jimmy Glenn Prunty, 78, of Hugo, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at his home.
Jimmy was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Faught, Texas to Thelma "Carter" Prunty and Edith "Wynell" Kirkland Prunty.
Jimmy married Joyce Ellen Wayman on April 15, 1978, in Paris, Texas, building 43 years of love and memories. Jimmy served in the US Army and after leaving the Army, he became a long haul truck driver for most of his life.
Jimmy was preceded in death by both his parents; a brother, Bill Prunty; a son-in-law, Ricky Cleveland; and sister-in-law, Sue Wayman.
Left to cherish Jimmy's memory are his loving wife, Joyce Prunty, of Hugo, Oklahoma; two daughters, Chonita Cleveland, of South Carolina and Lori (Jimmy) Chandler, of Sawyer, Oklahoma; son, Robert (Tracy) Prunty, of Paris, Texas; three granddaughters, LaQuita Cleveland (Stephen) Pressley, of South Carolina, Kayla Daniels (Donny) Higginison, of Illinois and Misty Daniels (Gabrial) Diaz, of Texas; grandson, J.P. (Melina) Cleveland, of South Carolina; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Mildred) Prunty, of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Dorise Ann Prunty, of Texas.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas, with Jimmy Grisson officiating.
Cremation and funeral services are provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, Paris, Texas.
