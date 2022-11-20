Jerry Lynn Dockray, 74, died of natural causes in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 18, 2022.
Jerry was born on Nov. 25, 1947 in Paris, Texas. He was the son of Leo and Margie Dockray. Jerry attended Paris schools where he played basketball and ran track, and Paris Junior College until he was drafted into the Army. He was blessed to marry the love of his life, Rhonda Allen, before he left for Vietnam. He faithfully served his country in Vietnam until he was injured in battle.
He and his wife, Rhonda, were members at Novice Baptist Church. He was a man of many talents which allowed him to do many things, such as insulation and building campers and he was a natural horseman. He enjoyed rodeoing with his kids and golf in his later years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rhonda Allen Dockray, Tyler, Texas; daughter, LaRonna Brown and husband, Tim Brown, of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Toni Baker and husband Jason Baker of Bairdstown, Texas; and son, Tobye Dockray and wife, Tandra Dockray of Sulphur Springs, Texas. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jarod Brown and wife, Jordan, of Tampa, Florida, Tanner Brown of Tyler, Texas, Jessalyn Larson of Whitehouse, Texas, Brittney Baker of Bairdstown, Texas, Jaci Eaves and husband, Dalton of Bairdstown, Texas, Bronc Dockray of Chickadee, Oklahoma, Taelyn and Talynn Dockray of Cloudy, Oklahoma.
Each of his grandchildren are honorary pallbearers.
Jerry’s caring heart and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Novice Baptist Church in Novice, Texas. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at noon.
