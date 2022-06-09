People can’t be taught to be funny, but they can learn to write good jokes, comic Daryl Felsberg said. The idea underscores the premise of Tower City Comedy’s six-week comedy boot camp starting June 14 and continuing Thursday evenings.
The camp, located at 12 1st St. in Paris, teaches the basics of stand-up comedy, from writing jokes to developing a stage presence. Following an intensive six weeks of writing and editing, each participant will step up to the mic and perform their finalized pieces onstage.
Felsberg likes to keep the class small for a close-knit environment. Though up to 12 people can be accepted, usually six or seven are actively involved in the class. Felsberg, a published author and Billboard charting entertainer with over 20 years of comedy experience, teaches much of the class.
“That’s what’s great about it. It’s so fun because it’s just so raw. It’s people that have watched it or maybe they’ve gone to an open mic once or twice, but most of them never have. They’re just there. They’re just raw, and they wanted to do it. … It’s awesome to watch it just kind of come together. Four weeks or six weeks prior they couldn’t dream of doing it. Now they’re actually doing it. We have some people that have gone through the program that continue going to open mics and perform and do other things with it now,” Felsberg said.
For those who’ve always had it on a bucket list to try stand-up comedy, the boot camp might be the way to go.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.