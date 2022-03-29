Donald P. Hika copy.jpg

Donald P. Hicks, age 87, of Woodway, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in a Waco care center.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1934 in Paris, Texas the son of Stafford M. and Daisy Milam Hicks.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Paris, Texas.

Donald worked for 33 years in education with Somerville and Star ISD retiring as a Superintendent in 1992, he was a member and deacon at Somerville Baptist Church, was a member of the Lions Club, Texas Association of School Administrators and Waco/McLennan County Retired Teachers.

He is survived by his children, Patricia Zuercher and husband, David, of Grapevine, Texas and John Hicks and wife, Kayla, of Frisco, Texas; and three grandchildren, Rachel Zuercher, Riley Hicks and Brady Hicks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.