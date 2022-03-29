Showers in the morning then becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Donald P. Hicks, age 87, of Woodway, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in a Waco care center.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1934 in Paris, Texas the son of Stafford M. and Daisy Milam Hicks.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Paris, Texas.
Donald worked for 33 years in education with Somerville and Star ISD retiring as a Superintendent in 1992, he was a member and deacon at Somerville Baptist Church, was a member of the Lions Club, Texas Association of School Administrators and Waco/McLennan County Retired Teachers.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Zuercher and husband, David, of Grapevine, Texas and John Hicks and wife, Kayla, of Frisco, Texas; and three grandchildren, Rachel Zuercher, Riley Hicks and Brady Hicks.
