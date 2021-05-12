Benjamin Randall Gooding, 52, of Plano, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on a felony probation violation warrant on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Gooding was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating business break-in
Police were dispatched to a business burglary in the 1000 block of North Main Street at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that someone kicked in the back door of the building to gain access and then stole approximately $1,300 in cash and a gun. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
