Texas lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature have blocked bills that would expand Medicaid and open the state to billions in federal incentives supporters say would pay for the expansion and lower costs for hospitals that care for large numbers of uninsured patients. Opponents say the program is poorly managed and financially unsustainable. Roughly 20% of the Texas population is uninsured, and the state has the largest number of uninsured residents in the nation. Do you support expanding Texas Medicaid?

You voted: