Neita Faye Denison, 72, of Detroit, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.
A funeral service has been set for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating and Jeff Blanton as eulogist. Interment will follow at East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Neita was born in Deport, Texas, on July 22, 1948, to Otis and Eneree Rodgers Phifer. She taught at Detroit Elementary School for 25 years and kept score at the Detroit games for more than 35 years. Neita was very proud to be a Detroit Eagle. She was a faithful member of Lone Star Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carroll Denison; daughters, Heather Griffin and husband, Greg, and Tiffany Phillips and husband, Ben; grandchildren, Julia Wilson and fiance, Tim, Brooke Williams and husband, Derek, Madison Oney and fiance, Daniel, Courtney Griffin and fiance, Jacob, Darby Oney, Reese Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Aubree Phillips and Jack Phillips; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Eneree Phifer; and a brother, Bobby Phifer.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Neita Denison Memorial Education Fund at First Federal Community Bank.
Online condolences may be sent to the Denison family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
