APRIL 29 to MAY 1
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shawn D. Gilliam, 30: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, abandon/endanger a child with intent/knowledge/reckless or criminal negligence (two counts).
Charles Don Wilson, 55: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Lee Trammel, 24: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jailon Dandre Garvin, 26: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/unlawful carrying of a weapon, county court commit/motion to adjudicate gilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, county court commit/unlawful carrying of a weapon, county court commit/evading arrest/detention.
Xavier Vasquez, 24: Duty on strikin fixture/highway landscaping, more than $200.
Reno Police Department
Peyton Nichole Young, 24: Speeding, no liability insurance.
