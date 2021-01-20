A panel of six Paris residents has been formed to interview three candidates to fill the position of Chief of Police, City Manager Grayson Path said in a press release Wednesday.
The members are Joan Mathis, a retired English teacher; Jay Carpenter, a physician with Red River Urology; Chad Lindsey, operations manager at KFYN-AM/FM and KLOW-FM; Becki Norment, an internal medicine physicians assistant associated with Paris Regional Medical Center; Jim Noble, a retired business owner of Noble True Value Hardware; and Kenneth Webb, the Director of Student Life at Paris Junior College.
Chosen with recommendations from the Paris City Council, the panel will facilitate virtual interviews that will be available to the public online Thursday evening on the City of Paris website, paristexas.gov. It will be kept available on the website for those who wish to view it at a later date.
Left open following the retirement of Bob Hundley, the candidates are Richard Salter, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division; Brian Griffeth, city marshal for the City of Rowlett; and Tony Griggs, retired chief of police for the City of Celina.
Path said he is encouraging residents to get involved in the decision and submit their feedback by Sunday.
“Mr. Path would like to emphasize that everyone’s input is valuable; whether you are sitting on this panel or at home …” the release said.
Following the interviews and input from the community, Path will choose a candidate and present his decision to the City Council at a future meeting.
