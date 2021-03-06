Thomas Martin Bass went to be with our Lord on March 3, 2021.
Tom was born in Bonham, Texas, on July 24, 1952, to parents EJ Bass and Norma Jean Martin-Bass. He lived in Honey Grove, Texas, with his family until going to Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
After two years in Waco, Tom went to Baylor University School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, and while there he joined the Navy. While in Dallas he met the love of his life, Kathy. Shortly after graduation they married and four weeks later he left for Officers Training School in Newport, Rhode Island. After completing OTS, the couple moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and Tom began work at Charleston Naval Regional Medical Center. He spent five years in the Navy and exited with the rank of Lieutenant Thomas Bass.
In 1981 he graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center Nursing School with a Master of Science in nursing from San Antonio, Texas.
After nursing school, Tom worked at Charleston Naval Regional Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. He moved on to work at Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Tom then worked in Paris, Texas, at St. Joseph Hospital, where he was the night house supervisor and then became the director of the ICU and was instrumental in building the heart program. He worked with Dr. H. Michael Lewis, cardiovascular-thoracic surgeon as a clinical nurse specialist. He went to work for Paris Junior College for many years where he taught numerous students in the nursing program, was awarded with the Master Teacher of the Year. He maintained the highest standard of nursing excellence for 47 years. He taught himself how to diagnose and repair computers.
In his spare time he loved to go camping with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and was quick to forgive people.
Tom and Kathy had 47 years of wonderful marriage. Tom is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bass; two daughters, Cassandra Bass-Hafter and Crystal Bass; son-in-law, David Hafter; grandchildren, Desarae Johnson, Hannah Hafter and Adam West; sister, Marian Thomas; brother-in-law, Charlie Thomas; very special cousins, Ronnie, Misty, Nathan and Jake Bass and their families; many more cousins; one niece;and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery at Honey Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The family requests that Covid protocols be strictly adhered to. Facemasks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.