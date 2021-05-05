Marguerite Ann McFadden Edwards “Margaret”, 92, of Paris departed this life on the Lord’s day, May 2, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service celebrating Margaret’s life will be held in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, officiated by David Phillips and Keith Splawn will present her eulogy. Family and friends will meet one hour before the memorial service.
Honoring their grandmother as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith and Chris Splawn, Joshua and Jonathan Phillips, Preston Farmer and great-grandsons, Seth and Todd Splawn.
Margaret was born at home on March 12, 1929, in the Glory Community and was the youngest child of A.W. and Vina Wells McFadden.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Eugene Edwards; three brothers, Virgil, Roy and Wayne McFadden; and two sisters, Winnie Conway and Aileen Adams.
She graduated from Delmar High School and later beauty college. She was a member of Paris Bible Church and was formerly active in the Beckley Hills Baptist Church in Dallas where she lived for over 24 years.
She married Edwin Eugene Edwards on Dec. 31, 1948, in Dallas, and together they shared over 55 years of marriage. They lived in Dallas, Longview and Paris, Texas. She faithfully honored her husband as she loved and cared for him during the very difficult years he had with Alzheimer's.
She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and His Word with her whole heart. It was her daily morning habit to read and study the Bible in order to know and love Christ more. One of her greatest joys was to share Christ with her beauty shop customers, her children, grandchildren and anyone that came to her door. A ministry she enjoyed was to disciple young ladies teaching them to love Christ, their husbands and their children. Another joy she had was storytelling and she could make up amazing stories to tell her grandchildren, teaching them Biblical principles and Godly character. As adults they still remember some of her stories.
Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Phillips and husband, David, Pamela Splawn and husband, William (Dub), Susan Farmer and husband, Mike; five grandsons, serving as pallbearers; and four granddaughters, Amory Dibley, Jessica Webb, Charlotte Flanagan and Jennifer Farmer; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
" Her children rise up and bless her...Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain. But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate."
Proverbs 31:28-31
