CLARKSVILLE — The city of Clarksville will start getting all decked out for Christmas on Monday when the holiday parade rolls through town followed by the downtown Christmas tree lighting. Lining up for the parade starts that Monday at 4:30 p.m. To be in the parade, participants need to get in line at Madison and Walnut streets. Four-wheelers are not allowed in the parade, and neither are Santa outfits, organizers said.

Clarksville will then have Christmas on Main on Dec. 11 featuring a scavenger hunt put on by the Red River County Library and carriage rides. Movies are planned to go along with servings of hot chocolate and popcorn.

There will be other food booths and face painting for the kids.

At 7 p.m., there will be a $500 giveaway and to win the ticket holders have to be present at the drawing to collect the prize.

Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 will also feature late night shopping at downtown participating stores from 6 to 7 p.m.

