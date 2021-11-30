CLARKSVILLE — The city of Clarksville will start getting all decked out for Christmas on Monday when the holiday parade rolls through town followed by the downtown Christmas tree lighting. Lining up for the parade starts that Monday at 4:30 p.m. To be in the parade, participants need to get in line at Madison and Walnut streets. Four-wheelers are not allowed in the parade, and neither are Santa outfits, organizers said.
Clarksville will then have Christmas on Main on Dec. 11 featuring a scavenger hunt put on by the Red River County Library and carriage rides. Movies are planned to go along with servings of hot chocolate and popcorn.
There will be other food booths and face painting for the kids.
At 7 p.m., there will be a $500 giveaway and to win the ticket holders have to be present at the drawing to collect the prize.
Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 will also feature late night shopping at downtown participating stores from 6 to 7 p.m.
Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he won’t be challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for the seat in the 2022 election. In a video posted Sunday night, he said political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would have been a significant threat to Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Would you have voted for McConaughey as Texas governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.