Glenna Rachel Turner Ford, 90, formerly of Paris, arrived at her heavenly home, whole and complete, to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, her favorite day of the week, May 16, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas.
A memorial service celebrating Glenna’s life will be held at First Baptist Church, Paris on Wednesday, June 2, at 11 a.m., followed by a burial service at Providence Cemetery. Dr. Tommy Turner and the Rev. Bryan Fellers will be officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the memorial service.
Glenna was born on Dec. 24, 1930, the youngest child to A.R. “Rush” Turner and Gertrude Wilson Turner in Lamesa, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her faithful husband, of 69 years, J.C. Ford; sisters, Madee Strawn (Austin) and Jarrell Norrell (R.J.); brothers, R. Truett Turner (Peggy) and W.A Turner; and nephew, Bill Martinez. As well as father and mother-in-law, Bill and Eva Pratt Ford.
Glenna moved with her family to Powderly, Texas at age 2. Her maternal grandfather helped establish the Providence Baptist Church in the Givens community which greatly influenced Glenna in following a lifelong commitment and service to Jesus Christ, particularly within the workings of the local church.
A turning point in Glenna’s young life was the loss of her mother on her 11th birthday. Her older sisters who were married and away from the home, lovingly watched over and guided her through her teen and young adult years. And her brothers were protective and supportive as she navigated school and family life in the home with their father. Glenna loved her siblings fiercely and was forever grateful for how they rallied around her as a young child without a mother, providing her with a strong family connection.
Glenna excelled in both academics and social life in the Powderly schools, graduating in 1948. She formed significant relationships with administrators, teachers and friends who came alongside her to influence and shape a lifelong love of learning. These relationships encouraged her to eventually pursue education as a career.
One of Glenna’s proudest accomplishments was receiving a scholarship to play basketball at Paris Junior College in 1948. The years at PJC were exciting and fun for her as a young adult in the “big” city.
Glenna met James C. “J.C.” Ford in 1949, while they were working at Lamar Creamery in Paris. They were married at Providence Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 1950. J.C. joined the Army and they moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where they lived and worked on base there during the Korean War. After two years of service they returned to Paris and built their first house with the GI Bill. The couple settled into community and church life in Paris and started a family that eventually included three children. The Ford Family life was built around extended family, youth sports, scouting and school activities, mission trips, outdoor adventures, countless friends and dedicated church ministry.
Glenna began her long tenure in the Paris Independent School District working in the PISD administrative office. She loved the dynamic energy of the school system, and with three young children in elementary school, Glenna decided to continue her education and pursue degrees in Library Science to fulfill her dream of being a Librarian. It took her several years of traveling to Commerce on weeknights and weekends to complete both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees at the former East Texas State University.
Glenna started her career as a Library Clerk at Crockett and Travis Junior High Schools in 1964 before becoming Librarian at Crockett Junior High School in 1969. She then served as Librarian at Paris High School from 1975 until her retirement in 1997.
Glenna’s favorite aspects and lingering memories of her years working in Paris schools include: the students, her library assistants, co-workers and administrators, attending annual conferences to learn new skills, the Talent Shows, being a Class Sponsor and sending students off as graduating seniors, helping a student with an assignment, managing the IT systems, counseling a struggling youth, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Bible Club and See You at the Pole.
The highlight and purpose of Glenna’s life was leading and serving in the Youth Ministry of First Baptist Church, Paris for over 50 years. Her love for Jesus, spreading the gospel and her passion for teenagers were her calling and absolute joy. She leaves behind a long and rich spiritual heritage in the lives of the countless number of teenagers and others she sought to encourage. The memories of her involvement in Sunday School, Bible studies, adult choir, D-now weekends, retreats, camps, mission trips, evangelistic visitations, etc. are endless in the lives of so many.
She was known by her various vocations and relationships over the years of her life: daughter, sister, abiding friend, leader, wife, mother, teacher, chairman, aunt, counselor, historian. But to her family she was our North Star, our home base, the grounded earth we always came to for her laughter, guidance and enduring love. We knew she was not only ours. We shared her with the world around us, knowing that is where we could see her glow in the Kingdom work of the Almighty.
She “retired” from active ministry at the age of 84 when she moved to the Austin area to be close to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
J.C. and Glenna were eager, active participants and forged meaningful relationships with residents and staff in the senior centers where they lived for six years.
Glenna is survived by her brother, Drew Turner (Rhonda), of Jacksonville, Arkansas; three children, Mike “Hugo” Ford (Anita), of Kingsville, Texas, Pat Ford (Jeanie), of Leander, Texas and Teri Burchfield (Mark), of Austin, Texas; her five beloved granddaughters, Kami Ford Schlossnagle, Micaelan Burchfield Davis, Amber Ford Anderson, Mallory Burchfield Dollerson and Cassidy Ford; and 10 precious great-grandchildren, ages three to 21; along with nine nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Glenna’s memory to the Youth Ministry of First Baptist Church, Paris.
