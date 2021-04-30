Ronald Edward Hostetler Jr., 53, of Reno, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Duane Hamil officiating. A private graveside will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Edward, the son of Ronald Edward Hostetler Sr. and Carolyn Shields Hostetler, was born on July 25, 1967, in Paris.
He attended North Lamar High School. His career as a truck driver began early. Edward worked for several trucking companies with his last job being trucking for the pipeline. He was known for being an excellent mechanic and considered it a hobby. Other hobbies included flea markets and antiques, and on his trucking jobs across the United States he had many opportunities for this hobby.
He was of the Baptist faith. Edward had a great love for animals. His grandmother’s cow, Muffin, who is 25 years old, wouldn’t have made it through the winter freeze without Edward.
His grandparents, Richard Shields, Pauline Hyatt and Bennie Hostetler, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Christina Smith Hostetler; six children, Timothy Hostetler, Tiffany Hostetler, Matthew Hostetler and Tori Moon, Morgan Harkrider and husband, Josh, Arilynn Hostetler and Madison Evans; his parents, Ronnie and Carolyn Hostetler; a sister, Evette Hostetler; his grandmother, Jimmie Shields; and numerous grandchildren; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins; a niece and nephew; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
