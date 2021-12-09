Lamar County historians Skipper Steely and Marvin Gorley will be on hand beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday for book signings during Christmas at the Museums at Heritage Park, 1100 Bonham St.
Scheduled events for the afternoon include museum tours from 1 to 5 p.m. of the Lamar County Historical Museum, the Lamar County Genealogy Library and the Valley of the Caddo Museum along with representation from Roxton Drug Store and Chaparral Trails museums, the Sam Bell Maxey House and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
The History Maker of the Year, sponsored by Lamar County Historical Commission with nominations by Lamar County Commissioners, will be announced at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Union Station, also in Heritage Park.
Steely, with “History of Paris, Texas History Banking,” and Gorley, with “Currency: Paris & Lamar County Texas,” will be on hand from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Valley of the Caddo Museum for book signings and Glee Emmite will be there with a Union Station ornament, an addition to her collection of Chritsmas ornaments that depict places of interest in Paris and Lamar County.
Activities will switch to nearby Coca Cola property at 3 p.m. for the dedication of a Texas Historical Marker for the Sanitarium of Paris.
