On Dec. 3, 2020, Don Alton Russell closed his eyes on earth and opened them in the presence of His Savior.
Don was born on March 4, 1961, in Paris. He is the beloved son of Wallace Alton and Linda Todd Russell.
Don grew up in southeastern Lamar County where he attended school. He was a graduate of Prairiland High School.
On Dec. 2, 1982, Don married Nancy Hutchens in Paris. They are blessed to have four children, son, Chris and daughters, Stephanie, Ashley and Laura.
His family was the light of his life. He worked hard and took care of them all. He was always the one with the listening ear, the compassionate hug, and the horrible Dad joke.
Don was a long-time employee of Chisum Independent School District in the maintenance and transportation departments. He loved the Chisum kids as if they were his own.
Don loved spending time with his family. Every grandchild was treated to rides on the tractor. Fishing and camping with everyone were some of his favorite ways to pass the time. Don was a “fixer” and could repair most anything that was on the blink.
Don was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herve and Laura Russell and HA and Bertie Todd; his father, Wallace Russell; his mother-in-law, Mary Hutchens; and his grandson, Coby Don Russell-McDonald.
He leaves behind his mother, Linda Russell; and his wife, Nancy. He also leaves his son, Chris and children, Alexander and Emma; his daughter, Stephanie and husband, Ragan White, and their children, Taylor, Jordan, Lecia, Riley and Indie; his daughter, Ashley and husband, Jason Hanson and their daughter, Marley; and his daughter, Laura and her son, Remington. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, James Hutchens and wife, Shelby; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Scott and husband, Dev and their children, Tyler and wife, Joni, Keragahn and Bailey; brother-in-law, Drew Hutchens and wife, Tammy and their sons, Trent and wife, Kassandra and Danny and wife, Dondra.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Deport, Texas, with the Rev. Billy Hill officiating. Those in attendance are asked to please wear a mask.
There is a time to mourn and a time to dance. We mourn you today and will dance when we see you again.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
