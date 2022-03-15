Lemuria Tafawn McKnight, 42, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Medical City Ft. Worth.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Jerry Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Lemuria, the son of David McKnight Jr. and Luapi Amosa McKnight, was born on Aug. 8, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He attended Paris High School. Following the completion of his education, he worked at J. Skinner, Wee Pack and Red River Valley Egg Farm.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy McKnight, J. D. McKnight and Fa’asafua Amosa; and great-grandparents, Vitolia Sila and Lene Olo Sila.
Survivors include his parents, David and Luapi McKnight; siblings, Tavita McKnight, Nohelani Amosa, Cypreano McKnight, Amosa McKnight, A’Patia McKnight; a grandmother, Fetalai Amosa; his girlfriend, Chardanaye Sanders and her daughter, Ka’Zyriana Sanders; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
The family requests that all attending the service wear masks due to the danger of COVID 19.
