Local taxpayers can expect to receive this year’s tax bills by mail by the end of October, a statement expected to be the last to reflect increasing property values that have plagued property owners for the past several years.

That’s the word both Lamar County Tax Appraiser Stephanie Lee and appraisal consultant Richard Petree of Abilene brought to the Lamar County Appraisal District board at a meeting late last week.

