HealthCARE Express will host its annual back to school bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sports Complex Pavilion, next to Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris. The event will offer free school supplies, haircuts, screenings and more for attendees. Students and parents can participate in games and activities for a chance to win door prizes.
The event will also feature a “dance battle” hosted by a live DJ.
“Community groups and businesses that wish to participate and provide services, donate school supplies, products, or information to attendees are invited to host a booth at the bash. Booth space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be reserved by registering online at GoHCE.com/bash,” the event description reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.