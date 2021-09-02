Living Word Christian Outreach Church, 50 32nd St. NW, will present a Day of Worship on Sunday from 10:30 a.m., to 3 p.m.
Speakers at the event are Simon Williams and Cher. D. Winkley, with special musical guests Chozen.
For information or to arrange a ride, call 903-917-4585.
The Rev. R.D. Slaughter is pastor of Living Word Christian Outreach Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.