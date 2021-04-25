Victor Ressler, broker/owner of Century 21 Executive Realty has announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Fabiola Lamonica with a 2020 Century 21 Master Ruby Producer Award.
“Thank you for your relentless pursuit of excellence. Your sales production and business growth this past year are nothing less than extraordinary, and I am proud to congratulate you for achieving the 2020 Century 21 Master Ruby Producer Award,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
Fabiola specializes in residential real estate in and near Lamar County, she is bilingual and ready to assist customers with all their real estate needs. Contact her at the office by calling 903-785-6427.
