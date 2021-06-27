Lamar County Commissioners are to attend the 87th South Texas County Judges and Commissioners’ Association Conference Monday-Friday at the South Padre Island Convention Center, according to an agenda posting by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
Sponsored by the Institute of County Government, the event offers continuing education credits and is expected to be attended by judges and commissioners from throughout Texas. Attendees earn credits to be applied toward yearly requirements for judges and commissioners. No action, deliberation or discussions will be had by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at the meeting.
