The Novice Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual All You Can Eat Chili Supper Fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
There will be mild, medium and hot chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts. There will be a silent auction.
Chili supper prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 11 years old and children under 4 are free. Supper will be offered at the fire department, 13834 FM 195, or it can be taken to go.
There will be a drawing for a Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle with Sig Sauer 4-12 X 40 scope. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.