Pyro-Playfest-Rehearsal.jpg
Cast members of “The Wreck” rehearse virtually on Zoom.

 Submitted Photo

With a very timely theme of “Shipwreck’d,” the Sixth Annual Pyro Playfest opens virtually today at 7:30 p.m. Free live performances continue on Zoom Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The “Pyro Playfest: Shipwreck’d” features original works that have not been previously performed. Originally slated to open on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater last spring, the Playfest was just one of many planned Covid-19 pandemic.

“This Playfest ended up having the perfect title,” said PJC Drama Instructor and Festival Director Robyn R. Huizinga. “We had no idea when we chose it that it would be a perfect metaphor for the past year with so much going on in the world. I think we’ve all felt a bit shipwrecked. All of the characters in the plays are dealing with problems big and small, and some are handling them better than others. I couldn’t think of a more apropos group of plays for audiences to watch right now.”

Each performance includes six plays with no intermission. The crew is minimal, with Huizinga as festival director and Connor Kirkley as festival background designer.

Plays in order of performance and associated cast include: 

1. The Wreck, by Ella Doss: Three siblings go exploring. What they find will change their lives forever. (Casts will perform on alternating days.)

Mom: Ellie Judd/Jodi O’Connell 

Dad/Swing: David Forward 

Steve: John Wright/Carlton Bell 

Mira: Kaleb Speakman/Madeline Stuckey

Max: Hunter Anderson/Brandon McCormick

Monster: Chris Krueger/Carlton Bell  

Director: Juliana Stalter  

AD: Candace Weist 

Swing/SM: Katelynn Messerlie  

2. The Sandstorm, by Dwayne Yancey: A look at the last days of life on Mars.

Minister/Inspector: William Walker

Inspector/Minister: Robyn R. Huizinga

Swing: Frederic Doss

Director: Lisa Martin 

AD: Kaleb Speakman

3. Siren’s Last Call, by Austen Naron: One guy, four girls, and three beautiful voices all meet at the local bar. What comes next is killer. 

Bill: Frederic Doss 

Corey: Brandon McCormick 

Director: William Walker  

AD/SM: Stef Bailey  

4. One Lost Coconut, by Drew Austri: Finding happiness and sanity in the little things so you can be way less sad.

 A: Hunter Anderson 

B: Annabel Doss 

C: Chris Krueger 

Director: Frederic Doss  

5. Siren, by Matthew Weaver: A play about accepting the things you cannot control and making peace with it and yourself (Content Warning: Suicide).

Janine: Sarah Rodriguez 

Bud: Kaleb Speakman 

Thelxiope: Juliana Stalter 

Aglaope: Annabel Doss 

Molpe: Madeline Stuckey  

Swing: Jade Jeffcoats 

Director: Brandon McCormick

6. Last Ride, by Dr. Kenneth Haley: A drop dead comedy about second chances that features two of Emily Dickinson’s most well-known subjects. 

Guy: Carlton Bell 

Death: John Wright  

Immortality: Lisa Martin 

Director: Robyn R. Huizinga 

AD/SM/Swing: Connor Kirkley

Advance registration is required for each performance.

To register go to https://bit.ly/PJC-Playfest. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the live performance on Zoom.

For questions about the performance or the PJC Drama program and available scholarships, email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.

