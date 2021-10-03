Marlene Murphy Ruthart, 70, of the Slabtown Community, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home.
The family will schedule a graveside memorial service at Slabtown Cemetery at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Marlene, the daughter of Thomas Walter Murphy and Winnie Estella Kersh Murphy, was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Houston.
She loved the outdoors and working in her flowerbeds. Roses were her specialty.
She enjoyed working at her convenience stores where she was the manager.
Her father, Thomas Walter Murphy; her mother, Winnie Estella Henderson; five sisters; and three brothers preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Rodger Ruthart, whom she married on Sept. 2, 1966, building 55 years of family and memories; three children, Rodney Ruthart and wife, Jeanna, Karen Bolton and husband, Brad, and Kim Ruthart; a sister, Dutchie Bennett and husband, George; grandchildren, Jason Bolton and wife Nicole, Riley Ruthart and wife Brooke, Ty Ruthart, Cheyenne Ruthart, Austin Ruthart and Macy Ruthart; great-grandchildren, Isaac Bolton, Bristol Ruthart, Brently Ruthart and Elijah Bolton; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
