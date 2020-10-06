If there ever was a year to show appreciation for teachers, it is 2020. Monday was World Teachers’ Day, and Lamar County schools joined others around the world by showing their support for teachers. This week blue lights will shine on the Eiffel Tower at Love Civic Center as a reminder that “Teachers Light the Way.”
World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers – who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.
Lamar County teachers have answered the call and accepted the challenge. Last spring teachers began adapting to new ways of working as the Covid-19 pandemic changed their methods of teaching. While staying optimistic, they began using Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, chat, text email and phone calls to educate students. Now these super-educators are teaching both in-person and at-home learners.
The Lamar County schools are proud of the teachers who educate their students. Community members are asked to join by showing their support for Lamar County teachers by lighting up their own homes and/or businesses with blue lights or ribbons this week.
