The Paris News and First Christian Church in Paris are teaming up to reward acts of kindness this holiday season. The "Christmas is for Kindness" campaign is meant to help lift those who have lifted others.
Nominations may be made by emailing editor@theparisnews.com a brief story describing the act. They must include a name and contact information.
Nominations will be entered into a drawing, and 25 acts of kindness will be rewarded with a $25 gift card to a local business.
Submissions must be received by the end of the business day Dec. 18.
"This year has been rough, to say the least, and while many people have struggled, there have been many acts of kindness to help see them through. We are proud to partner with First Christian Church to make this drawing possible, and we look forward to reading about the kindness that has taken place right here in our own community," Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd said.
