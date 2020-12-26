Wendell Ray Evans, 71, of Brookston, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Restland Cemetery of Dallas with Steven Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.
He was born on March 16, 1949, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Wendell Jay Evans and Dorothy McNary Evans, who both preceded him in death. He was a retired employee of both Carrier and Paris Junior College and was a member of Direct Baptist Church. Ray was a talented boxer and bodybuilder as a youth and continued his interest in fitness throughout his life. He served in the United States Air Force. In addition to his long employment in HVAC maintenance, he also owned and managed a cattle operation and loved to hunt, fish, watch the Dallas Cowboys, spend time with family and go on vacation cruises. He was devoted to his family, had a firm belief in God and was always willing to help those that stood in need.
He was married to Sherry Lynn Archibald on August 29th, 1972, and is survived by his loving wife and by a brother, Virgil Jay Evans, of Kerrville.
He is also survived by his children and their families, Lori and Steven Kelley, Lana and Allen Templeton and Kyle and Wanda Evans; grandchildren, Maygen Kelley, Hayden Kelley, Chelsea Mendez, Madeleine Krafts, Miranda Smith, Ethan Templeton and Avery Templeton; and great-grandchildren, Paisley Steed and Emmalynn, Amelia and Isaac Mendez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dusty Brown, Hayden Kelley, Brayden Steed, Ethan Templeton and Allen Templeton.
Special thanks to his doctors and many caregivers from Waterford Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
