Julia Anne Fry, a lifelong resident of Paris, died early Monday morning at Spring Lake Assisted Living, where she had enjoyed her later years of life.
Born on Jan. 21, 1937 in Paris, she was the daughter of Grady L. Fry and Julia Pyeatt Fry and spent her life living on Fitzhugh Avenue.
Julia Anne was a graduate of Paris High School and worked as a volunteer at McCuistion Hospital for many years. She loved to read and made weekly visits to the public library to check out books. She truly enjoyed her cats that kept her company over the years. She lived a quiet but good life and was a beloved figure to many in Paris. She never got over her love of Elvis Presley and knew the words to all of his songs.
She resided with her parents and saw many events in her neighborhood. During World War II she and her parents shared their home with the families of servicemen stationed at Camp Maxey.
She was close to her aunt and uncle, E.A. and Dorothy Ribble who lived next door. She also was very fond of the other families in the neighborhood, including the Hunts and Hagoods.
More than anything she loved her church. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Paris and those who worshiped there and was in attendance almost every time the doors were open. Only failing health kept her from church. Julia Anne loved the Lord and lived her faith daily and believed in the gift of eternal life which she lives today.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her older brother, William M. ”Bill” Fry.
She is survived by a brother, Charles T. Fry, of Paris; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Fry, of Sherman; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Open Air Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery. Dr. Tommy Turner, of First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
The family thanks the staff of Spring Lake Assisted Living for the loving care given to Julia Anne.
Online condolences may be made to the Fry family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
