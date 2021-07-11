Lamar County commissioners are expected to take a look at a salary schedule for elected officials and a proposed property tax rate for the coming year when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
But first, commissioners will convene into executive session to meet with an attorney to discuss possible litigation. Any action resulting from closed door discussion will be taken when the court reconvenes in open session.
The court is to receive an executed copy of a memorandum of understanding agreement with Paris Regional Medical Center to allow PRMC access to the Lamar County medical response tent system, according to an agenda posting.
Other agenda items include discussion and possible action on new health insurance rates as proposed by Texas Association of Counties for the 2020-21 year as well as discuss the re-letting of fuel bids for the purchase of unleaded gasoline at the pump or obtaining fuel cards under a state of cooperative contract.
Commissioners also are set to approve Cody Flatt as a reserve deputy constable in Precinct 1, order the sale of surplus items located at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and purchase a trailer for road and bridge use.
