Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will conduct church services at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary this Sunday. The weekly sermon, prayers and sacred music can be accessed at beautifulsaviorlutheranchurch.com.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
