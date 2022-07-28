Shelby David Womack passed away peacefully in Paris on July 25, 2022 at the age of 56.
He faithfully served our country in the US Navy. He was a devoted father, and his pride and joy were his grand-babies.
He is survived by his father, Mike Womack; his brother, Jimmy Womack and wife, Ashley Womack; his daughters, Brittany Ferguson and husband, J.D. Ferguson, Amber Banke and husband, Rodney Banke, Ashley Justice and husband, Chris Justice; his grandchildren, Daron Justice, Grainger Justice, Blakleigh Banke, Lane Ferguson, Greyson Banke, Ava Ferguson and Ella Justice.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Womack; and his brother, Michael (Myrtle) Womack.
Honoring his wishes there will be no public service. He will be missed by so many.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
