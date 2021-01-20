Lois Marie Woodall, 92, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
A private family memorial service, due to Covid, is set for Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Roden Pryor Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor David Brandon Williams officiating. Interment of cremains will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Lois was born on April 6, 1928, in Warren, Arkansas, to James and Lena Groves Burks.
She loved gardening, fishing, canning and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Keen, the father of her children; son, Jimmy Dale; four sisters; and three brothers.
Surviving are her daughter, Margie Bryer and husband, Jimmy; son, Jerry Don Keen; grandchildren, Kim Brazeal, Staci Braudaway, Jeania Bryer, Heather Herndon, Terra Keen, Jessee Keen and Kallee Chandler; great-grandchildren, Cody Brazeal, Karlee Duren, Ashleigh Riley, Allie Millsap, Justin and Jace Watson, Kaci and Kylie Herndon and Tyson Keen; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Austin Jones, Adalyn Riley, Sayge and Stratyn Millsap; and sister, Gladys Maxwell.
A very special thanks to Aubrey Fullbright for her faithful and loyal service in taking care of mother and to Heritage House and Dr. Ganguly for their dedicated loving care.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.