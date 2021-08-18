Walter “Walt” was born in San Angelo, but called Paris his home, passed away on Aug. 7, 2021 with his wife, Barbara at his side.
Upon graduating Paris Senior High he joined the United States Coast Guard to see the world, and that he did. Always with his love of Texas tourism, he served in many posts throughout Texas.
Walt leaves his footprint on the lakeside community of Runaway Bay, Texas where he served as Councilman and ultimately Mayor. He was President of the Runaway Bay Fire Department. He also served as President of the Wise County Veterans Association.
Along with his wife of 27 years, Barbara, he leaves his daughter, Debra Jane Martinson, of Cedar Creek, Texas; son, Walter Douglas Warner, of Broken Arrow , Oklahoma.
All of Barbara's family lovingly nicknamed him "Grandpa Walt”.
In accordance with Walt's wishes to her, Barbara will place his ashes at a later date.
