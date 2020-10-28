Dr. Melissa Stansell, 60, of Paris, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at her residence; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- POLICE BRIEFS: Couple arrested on child endangerment charge
- Ward: Week off at Clarksville ISD reveals issues with parental support
- DeeAnn Massey Moody
- POLICE BRIEFS: Man arrested on marijuana possession warrant
- Zoning request for new development unanimously passes City Council
- Car flips on FM 195, driver walks away without injuries
- Paris Regional Medical Center Revises Limited Visitor Policy
- POLICE BRIEFS: Powderly woman faces drug possession charge
- Educational rally advocates for movement of Lamar County Courthouse Confederate statue
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lamar County school districts see students, parents struggle with remote learning (1)
- Death Notices For Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (1)
- Presidential parade: Trump supporters take to the highway to show pride for incumbent (1)
- City Engineer Carla Easton resigns after taking heat from Clifford for $24 million project (1)
- Parachute plasma donation center coming to Paris (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
How closely do you plan to follow election night results?
With election day on the horizon, Pew Research Center has found the number of people following election news is now on par with the number following news about the Covid-19 pandemic. Roughly half of U.S. adults (48%) polled say they plan to follow results after polls close on Nov. 3 very closely, and another 32% plan to do so fairly closely. How closely do you plan to follow election night results?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.