Everett William Smith, affectionately known as Buster, was born on Feb. 18,1931 to
William and Druscilla Clements Smith in Paris, Texas.
He was 91 years old when he peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Everett graduated from Gibbons High School and became a proud member of the
United States Marine Corp. Although he retired from Paris ISD, he was mostly known as
a trusted Insurance Agent. He was married 51 years to Mae Dell Smith until her death
and was later married to Dolores Smith for 18 years.
Deacon Smith has been an active member of the Hospitality Church of God in Christ for
60 years. He has faithfully served as Chairman of the Deacon’s Board and Superintendent of the Sunday School Department. Additionally, he cheerfully served as a YPWW Teacher, an Usher, and a Choir member. And he proudly performed the duties as the Church Custodian, as well as any other job that was requested of him.
He loved the color blue which happens to represent his warm and patient demeanor. He
was kind to everyone he met and he’ll definitely be remembered by his favorite words, “I’m the Lord’s boy.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Rogers and Sally Williams; a
brother, Bobby Smith; his wife of 51 years, Mae Dell Smith; and Dolores Smith of 18
years.
He leaves to cherish his amazing memory two sisters, Arzea (Penney) McFalls and
Joan Smith; his five children, Melba (Rodney) Anderson, Rick Smith, Cameron (Thelma)
Smith, Darrell Smith and Angela Harris; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and those who loved him dearly.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Hospitality Church of God in Christ, where Elder John Flowers will serve as eulogist and pastor. Interment will be held in Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.