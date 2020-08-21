Ida Mae Christopher, age 97, of the Lone Star Community, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Focused Care of Clarksville.
Mrs. Christopher was born on Dec. 19, 1922, in Clarksville, to Lem and Mary O. Shoffner Christopher.
She was a longtime faithful member of Lone Star Methodist Church.
Her husband, James Christopher; grandson, Devin Christopher; five brothers; and three sisters preceded her in death.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Shovan and the Rev. Dink Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include three sons, Raymond Christopher and wife, Retha, of Grapeland, Gary Christopher and wife, Nickie, of Conroe and Randy Christopher of the Lone Star Community; one daughter, Connie Chambliss and husband, Kelly, of Midland; three sisters, Edith McTee of Wylie, Zella Warren of Athens and Bonnie Griffin of Mesquite; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.