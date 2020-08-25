Tuesday Weather.jpg
A mostly sunny and hot day is expected today (Tuesday) with high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the east in the afternoon. An east to northeast wind will prevail between 5 and 10 mph.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

We're soon to enter a rainy period as Hurricane Laura advances on the Texas-Louisiana coast, eventually making its way north toward the region. Today, however, will be very much like the past few days with the exception of increased humidity as tropical moisture in the atmosphere increases. Expect a sunny day with a high near 94. The heat index value will get around 97 degrees as winds come from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight features a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night will be partly cloudy with a low around 73. 

Rain chances spike to 50% on Wednesday, the day Laura is expected to make landfall. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88. Watch out, though, it won't be too comfortable as the heat index value gets to around 99 degrees. Wednesday night rain chances are 30% under a partly cloudy sky with a low around 73. 

Have a great Tuesday!

Rain chances return Wednesday through Friday due to the approaching tropical systems. The primary threats will be heavy rain and lightning strikes. Slightly cooler conditions, particularly in the northeast, are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Hotter temperatures are expected on Friday with highs in the mid 90s to near 104. Stay tuned for forecast updates over the next couple of days.

