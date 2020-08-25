Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're soon to enter a rainy period as Hurricane Laura advances on the Texas-Louisiana coast, eventually making its way north toward the region. Today, however, will be very much like the past few days with the exception of increased humidity as tropical moisture in the atmosphere increases. Expect a sunny day with a high near 94. The heat index value will get around 97 degrees as winds come from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight features a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night will be partly cloudy with a low around 73.
Rain chances spike to 50% on Wednesday, the day Laura is expected to make landfall. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88. Watch out, though, it won't be too comfortable as the heat index value gets to around 99 degrees. Wednesday night rain chances are 30% under a partly cloudy sky with a low around 73.
Have a great Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.