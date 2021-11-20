Jeraldene Laverne Eason Grantham

In the early morning hours of Nov. 15,2021, Jerrie peacefully went to be with her Lord.
Jerrie loved her husband Charles with all of her heart and took great pride in being a wonderful wife to him for 49 years and 10 months. In return, he loved and cared for her every day while she was sick. If she was in the hospital, as she was so much over the last few years, Charlie was right there with her. It was his honor to be by her side, “til death do we part”.
Her family was able to say goodbye on Sunday evening and the last thing she said to Logan, Kaitlyn and Amber Iiams was that she loved them. Her daughter, Donna was by her side all night as she slept.
She loved Jesus and knew Him as her Lord and Savior. Jerrie and Charlie were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairview for the last several months of her life. In Jan. 2020, they moved from Cooper to Allen, Texas to be near their family. During their years in Cooper, they had many friends whom they missed, and they were much loved members of Grace Lutheran Church in Paris, Texas.
Jerrie, in her typical unselfish way, had chosen to donate her body to UT Southwestern hospital for research. This was her way to give back to UTSW, and in some way be able to help others.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; and her daughter, Donna Iiams, of Allen; her sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Doug Andrews, of Hallettsville, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, George and Cindy Watkins, of Sweeny, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Paris, Texas.
