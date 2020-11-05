Colin Ingram has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Ingram played a key role in Cooper’s fourth quarter surge to pull away from Wolfe City. He scored a pair of touchdowns in the quarter and finished the game with 92 rushing yards.
