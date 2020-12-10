An annual Christmas event focused on the birth of Jesus continues this year at Providence Baptist Church on FM 195.
The church’s annual living nativity will take place Friday and Saturday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Pastor Allan Hubbard said the drive-thru event is safe for families who won’t exit their vehicle to enjoy the Biblical story presented with live actors and animals.
“Lots of things have unfortunately been canceled this Christmas due to Covid, but this event remains a tradition and we hope lots of people will come see in-person the Bible’s account of Jesus’ birth,” Hubbard said.
Entering the church’s south parking lot entrance, visitors will slowly drive through scenes depicting angels, shepherds with their flocks, and a manger scene, among others, before receiving a free gift and exiting the north entrance.
“We encourage people who are out driving, looking at Christmas lights, enjoying family time in their vehicle to drop by and remember the true meaning of the season,” the pastor said.
Providence Baptist Church is three miles from the loop on FM 195. For more information, call 903-785-4780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.