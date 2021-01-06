Fredia Lynn Clark, 81, of Pecan Gap, Texas passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Greenville, Texas.
She was born on July 1, 1939, in Cooper, Texas, the daughter of Lonnie Woodall and Gladine McLarty Woodall.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Fredia’s life on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Pecan Gap.
Fredia attended Pecan Gap High School, graduating in 1957. She married Sidney Clark on March 14, 1957 in Pecan Gap. She and Sidney were faithful members at First Baptist Church in Pecan Gap for many years.
She spent a long career working at L3 in Greenville until her retirement. She enjoyed being a member of the Pecan Gap Ladies Club. Every month, a member with a birthday would have the privilege of choosing where the group would eat! She was quite an accomplished painter, as well. She enjoyed painting landscapes.
Fredia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sidney; her son, Chris and his wife, Page; son, Keith and wife, Sharon; and daughter-in-law, Beth Clark; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Gladine Woodall; a brother, Don Woodall; and a son, Gary Clark.
Services are entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
