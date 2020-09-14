Carol Perkins Shelton, 75, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence, of complications from diabetes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Dickey officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Carol was born on Nov. 28, 1944 in Paris, Texas, the daughter of M.J. Perkins Jr. and Clara Ditto Perkins.
She was a graduate of Paris High School and Paris Business College. Carol was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She and her husband Don owned and operated Shelton Monuments. Carol loved taking care of her animals and her grandchildren, her family and friends especially loved her cooking.
She is survived by her spouse, Don Shelton, whom she married on Aug. 21, 1970 in Hugo, Oklahoma; son, Dain Shelton and wife, Suzanne, of Waco, Texas; daughter, Crystal Shelton Little and partner, Eric Alexander, of Round Rock; grandchildren, Hayden Little, Hunter Little, Clara Shelton and Nolan Shelton; special family members, Betty Pearl Bolton, Joey and Chris Bolton, and Patricia Pridemore and her husband, Bo and their five children.
Because of Carol’s love for animals the family requests that memorials be made in her honor to the Lamar County Humane Society, PO Box 8., Paris, TX 75460.
